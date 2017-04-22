67 Central Valley veterans to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

Sixty-seven veterans from 10 different counties will be departing from Fresno Yosemite International Airport Monday on another Central Valley Honor Flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.
Each year, the program brings area veterans to see the World War II, Vietnam and Korean War memorials. Veterans will depart from Fresno’s airport on Allegiant Air Flight 4402 at 8:15 a.m. Monday. The veterans are expected to return to Fresno on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
