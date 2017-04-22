Prescribed burn in the Sierra may be seen from Valley floor

Smoke from a prescribed burn in the Sierra National Forest that began on Saturday may affect the Big Creek drainage and Cascadel Woods area and might be visible from the valley floor, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Sierra National Forest, Bass Lake Ranger District and the Fuels and Fire Management staff are planning to ignite a prescribed burn at the Kinsman Flat area that could take up to three days and will burn 200 acres beginning on Saturday.
In addition to fire crews from the Sierra National Forest, a contracted crew will also manage the burn, said the U.S. Forest Service.
The burn improve the wildlife habitat for deer and wild turkey by providing forage and hiding cover for animals, and it will assist the San Joaquin River deer herd.
It will also reduce the likelihood of forest fires around Kinsman Flat in the summer months. Crews will take advantage of the favorable weather conditions to finish the project, said the U.S. Forest Service.
The area has been treated with prescribed burns before, the U.S. Forest Service said, beginning in the 1950s, and once again in the 1970s.
