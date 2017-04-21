Fresno to participate in National ParkRx Day

In hopes of spreading awareness about health, Fresno will be participating in the second annual National ParkRx Day on Sunday.
Community events will be held at Vang Pao Elementary and Edison High School, and will include raffles for fitness trackers, gift cards for Big 5 Sporting Goods and other free gifts, as well as free health screenings.
National Park Rx Day encourages community members to use nature and public lands to improve individual and community health.
