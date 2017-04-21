Community members invited to Visalia job fair, 10 companies to attend

Community members will be able to apply to numerous companies on Thursday during Visalia Economic Development Corp.’s job fair.
The job fair will be in the Visalia Industrial Park at Hilti, 7940 W. Doe Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies such as Hilti, Jo-Ann Stores Distribution Center, VF Outdoor, VWR, Seals Construction, Electric Motor Shop, Jostens, California Dairies, Western Milling and Fresno Pacific University are expected to attend.
Jobs that will be available include warehouse, inventory control, maintenance mechanic, machinist, construction superintendent, construction manager, estimator sales and forklift operators.
For more information, contact The Lockwood Agency at 559-733-3737 or email Nancy Lockwood at nlockwood@thelockwoodagency.net.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
