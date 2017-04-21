Identity of teen killed by Fresno police released

The 16-year-old boy who was shot by a Fresno police sergeant on April 15 was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Isiah Murrietta-Golding.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said Murrietta-Golding and his brother, 17, allegedly opened fire on a car southbound on North First Street, causing the car to slam into a tree killing the driver, Eugenio Ybarra, 19, and injuring three passengers.
While a plainclothes sergeant was approaching Murrietta-Golding later that day, the officer reportedly thought Murrietta-Golding was reaching for a gun and shot Murrietta-Golding once in the upper body. As of April 15, no weapon was recovered at the scene. However, police are still investigating.
Murrietta-Golding died on Thursday, the Coroner’s Office reported. Police said his brother – who has not been identified – turned himself in on Monday and was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center for murder.
