Fresno County fire west of Coalinga chars more than 5,000 acres

A fire that burned 5,738 acres of land in western Fresno County on Thursday was contained Friday afternoon, said Fresno County Fire Department Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wiittwer.
The fire started west of Highway 33 in the Lost Hills, west of Coalinga, and more than 2,000 acres of land was burned overnight. Wiittwer said the fire grew due to the winds gusting up to 25 mph overnight.
Originally 40 structures were threatened by the fire. However, Wiittwer said no structures were damaged. The fire is under investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
