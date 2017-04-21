Lemoore Navy pilot ejects safely into the Pacific Ocean

A Lemoore pilot flying a Super Hornet jet fighter safely ejected and was quickly recovered by a helicopter while conducting routine flight operations aboard the USS Carl Vinson in the Celebes Sea, the Navy reported Friday.
The incident occurred in an area of the Pacific Ocean between the Philippines and Indonesia as the F/A-18E assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 – a group based at Lemoore Naval Air Station – was on its final approach to the carrier, the Navy reported. The pilot’s name was not released.
The incident is currently under investigation. The pilot is being assessed by the medical team aboard the carrier and there are no apparent injuries at this time.
