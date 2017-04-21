Local

April 21, 2017 4:17 PM

Escaped inmate wasn’t behind bars, but that will change if he’s caught

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

Deputies in Kings County are looking for an escaped inmate who walked away from his low security environment.

Nestor Daniel Diaz, 32, walked away from the Kings County shop on South 11th Avenue in Hanford about 1:50 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of the letter “M” on his left cheek and “Michigan” on his neck.

Diaz was being held on misdemeanor charges of being under the influence of illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

Anyone who sees him should call the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-584-1431.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

