Brush fires, possibly set, reported along Highway 168

About four small-sized fires were burning Friday along Highway 168 between Bullard and Shaw avenues, according to Fresno Fire Department spokesman Hector Vasquez.
The fires were reported to the department by multiple callers. The California Highway Patrol reported one of the fires, at Shaw Avenue and Highway 168 just after 2 p.m.
Reports to the CHP indicated the brush fires could have been set intentionally.
Vasquez said there was still no information about why the fires started. Another fire at Cedar Avenue and Highway 99 was also not clear on details, he said.
Fire trucks were confirmed to be on scene of the fires along Highway 168, Vasquez said. The department also responded to an apartment fire at Olive and Jackson avenues just before 2 p.m. Injuries were not reported there, but several people and animals were displaced, Vasquez said.
