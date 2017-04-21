Armenian genocide to be remembered in April events in Fresno

A commemoration and flag-raising event to remember the Armenian genocide is planned at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Fresno announced several events in April to mark the genocide, in which about 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Ara Khachatourian, English editor of the Asbarez Newspaper, will be the keynote speaker at Saturday’s event. The AUSA “Sounds of Freedom” Military band is expected to play.
The Armenian flag will be raised by the Homenetmen Scouts and Fresno High School’s Junior ROTC in honor of the survivors and those killed in the genocide.
An event Monday from noon to 1 p.m. will take place at the Armenian Genocide Monument at Fresno State, 5241 N. Maple Ave. Associated Students Inc. President Tim Ryan is a guest speaker for the event. Professor Hagop Ohannessian will be the keynote speaker.
Performances by students from the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School and Fresno State are scheduled.
At the same monument, flowers will be laid at 6 p.m. A religious service is planned for 7 p.m and a civil service is planned for 7:30 p.m.; a reception will follow.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will be the keynote speaker during the evening events at the monument at Fresno State. Other speakers include University President Joseph Castro and Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian. The Armenian Dance Group of Fresno will perform.
An event on April 26 will feature a book reading of “Echo of Silence” by author Fethiye Cetin. The event is planned for 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First Street, in the Haig Berberian Hall.
Admission and parking to the book reading event are free.
A final event will be a documentary film showing of “Women of 1915” by Bared Maronian on April 30.
The film is expected to show the journey of female survivors from the Armenian genocide and the human rights advocates who empowered them.
The showing will be in the Leon S. and Pete P. Peters Educational Auditorium, 5010 W. Woodrow Ave, at 1:30 p.m., after a 1 p.m. reception.
Tickets to the film showing are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For tickets and information, call 559-261-1026 or 559-323-1955. Tickets can also be purchased directly from the Fresno State Armenian Studies Program or from the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
