Firefighters pull man from Jeep after three-vehicle crash in north Fresno

The driver of a Jeep was taken to a hospital after he was pulled from the overturned SUV Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash near Palm and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno.
The collision took place just before 9 a.m. on southbound Palm at Locust Avenue. Police Lt. Joe Gomez said preliminary information indicated the Jeep driver ran a red light while southbound on Palm and collided with the other vehicles, which were westbound on Locust.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extract the Jeep driver from the vehicle.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
