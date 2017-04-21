Jeep driver in three-vehicle crash rescued from overturned vehicle

The driver of a Jeep was taken to a hospital after he was pulled from the overturned SUV following a three-vehicle crash near Palm and Herndon avenues Friday, April 21, 2017.
Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Wildfire app is available in time for summer

Local

Wildfire app is available in time for summer

With summer around the corner, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has tool - the CalFire app - to alert you to nearby fires. The tool new tool puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user’s hand. It allows homeowners to track their progress while creating Defensible Space, hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family communication and evacuation plan. Users can sign up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification to their device when CalFire is responding or assisting to a wildfire in their area.

Editor's Choice Videos