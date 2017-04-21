Jeep driver in three-vehicle crash rescued from overturned vehicle

With summer around the corner, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has tool - the CalFire app - to alert you to nearby fires. The tool new tool puts a whole library of step-by-step checklists in the palm of the user’s hand. It allows homeowners to track their progress while creating Defensible Space, hardening their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit and creating a family communication and evacuation plan. Users can sign up for customized alerts that will send a text or push notification to their device when CalFire is responding or assisting to a wildfire in their area.