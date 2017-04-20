High winds helping grass fire grow along Highway 33 and Lost Hills Road in Coalinga

Cal Fire is on the scene of a grass fire at Highway 33 and Lost Hills Road in Coalinga.
The first report came in around 3:42 p.m. stating 4 to 5 acres were on fire, said Capt. Tim Gehret. The fire has since grown due to 15 to 20 mph winds, he said.
It was not immediately known whether any buildings or other structures are threatened. Gehret also did not know how big the fire had grown. Several fire teams have been called to the area, including three air tankers.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
