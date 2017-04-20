Donate blood for discount tickets to Clovis Rodeo finals

The Clovis Rodeo will host a blood drive, where participants can receive a free shirt and discounts to the rodeo finals, April 26 at the rodeo ground’s Association Hall, 748 Rodeo Drive.
The drive runs from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants may also reap the benefits by donating at any of the Central California Blood Centers in Fresno or Visalia. The locations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. At the Clovis drive, donees will have the chance to meet champion cowboys, rodeo royalty and other specials guests.
Donors must provide identification, be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 18 years of age (16 or 17 with a written parental consent). A good meal and plenty of water four hours prior to the donation is recommended.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
