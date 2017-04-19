Fresno tire disposal event to be held at Hanoian’s Market

The city of Fresno Code Enforcement Division and Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps Recycling Program will host Waste Tire Amnesty Day at Hanoian’s Market on April 22.
The event, funded by CalRecycle, will be held at 4218 E. Butler Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the trailer has reached capacity. Participants may dispose of their unwanted tires. However, restrictions include: no tractor or diesel tires and no business-generated tires. The participant must be Fresno resident and will need to provide a driver’s license or utility bill as proof. Each resident is limited to nine tires per vehicle.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
