Man ran from rampage shooter and got away; his friend was not as fortunate

1:49 Listen to the police scanner audio from Tuesday's shooting spree Pause

0:39 Shooter laughed after killing man, witness says

0:37 Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide

2:04 Muslim faith leaders speak out against Fresno shooting violence that killed three

2:06 Dozens turn out for vigil, prayers for Fresno shooting victims at Catholic Charities

2:10 Interior Secretary Zinke visits Kings Canyon National Park

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space