Two men wounded in drive-by shooting in central Fresno

Two men were in critical but stable condition Tuesday night after a drive-by shooter struck them in central Fresno.
Fresno police found the victims near Cedar and Weldon avenues around 6 p.m. The victims, 22 and 24,were uncooperative, however witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan drove by and fired shots at the men, said Lt. Carl McKnight. The men were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
