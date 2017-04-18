Woman eating nachos gets fatally hit by train

A woman in her late 60s or early 70s died Tuesday night after she was struck by an Amtrack train while eating nachos on the tracks near Community Regional Medical Center.
The deceased woman was found with a walker laying next to her near Tuolumne and Divisadero streets around 8:15 p.m., said Lt. Carl McKnight. He added that the woman possibly purchased nachos from the Robertito’s Taco Shop, on Effie and Tuolumne streets, then decided to eat the nachos on the tracks. The train, headed southbound, struck the woman after attempting to alert her with lights and horns.
No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments