April 17, 2017 9:10 PM

One dead, one sent to hospital in collision near San Joaquin

By Chueyee Yang

A man is dead after driving on the wrong side of the road west of San Joaquin on Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Benjamin Dominguez, 34, was driving a 1998 Honda Accord westbound within the eastbound lanes of Manning Avenue, east of Contra Costa Road, as Maria Martinez, 32, headed east in a 2015 Nissan Altima in the eastbound lane.

As the vehicles approached each other, Dominguez attempted to swerve to the right into the westbound lane. However, he failed and the two cars spun off the road and then collided.

Officers received a call about the incident at 9:15 p.m, and Dominguez was found dead at the scene. Martinez was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The collision is under investigation, and officers believe Dominguez may have been under the influence.

