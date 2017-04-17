Officers to go undercover as school bus passengers to test pedestrian safety

California Highway Patrol officers will be riding on school buses as passengers in Kings County on Tuesday, on the lookout for motorists who fail to stop when a school bus is flashing its red lights.
Drivers who fail to stop at the flashing red lights will be stopped by an officer and enforcement action will be taken.
The operation is to remind community members the importance of school bus pedestrian safety. If a motorists fails to stop, the driver can be fined up to $1,000.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
