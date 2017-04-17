Avoid long lines: Visitors to Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks can buy entrance passes online

The National Park Service is hoping to speed up lines at park entrance stations with a new pilot program that lets visitors buy annual or daily park entrance passes online before arriving.
The “Your Pass Now” program allows the public to buy passes to Sequioa and Kings Canyon National Park – and five other parks across the country – on a smartphone, tablet or computer. The passes can be printed or shown on a mobile device for park staff to validate on arrival.
To buy passes visit yourpassnow.com/parkpass.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments