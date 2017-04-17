Yucky and dangerous: This cosmetic has something you don’t want on your face

The California Department of Public Health is warning flea-market shoppers who purchased facial creams that La Tia Mána and another unlabeled cream have tested positive for high levels of mercury, which is a toxic chemical.
The creams were sold by flea market vendors in California.
Regular or prolonged exposure to mercury can result in poisoning. Symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, depression, nervousness, difficulty concentrating or remembering, fatigue, tremors, shaking or weakness, tingling or numbness in hands, feet or around the mouth. Anyone with symptoms should see a doctor.
There have been no reports of illnesses associated with the facial creams, but similar skin creams have in the past been associated with health issues nationwide, the state said.
People should stop using the products, as well as any skin cream that lists mercury, mercurio, mercurous chloride, cinnabar or calomel in the ingredients – or a cream with no labeling.
For more information, contact the California Poison Control System at 800-222-1222 or the California Safe Cosmetics Program hot line at 877-325-3223. Information also is available on the department’s Mercury in Skin Creams web page.
And anyone who sees the creams being sold is encouraged to call the state health department’s toll-free Food and Drug complaint hot line at 800-495-3232.
Comments