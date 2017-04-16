Police: Driver fails to stop at red light, is injured in north Fresno crash

A driver suffered major injuries Sunday morning in an accident in north Fresno, the police reported.
A driver in a Lexus who was heading north on Friant Road near Copper Avenue apparently did not stop at the red light and hit a large Mercedes SUV carrying a family.
The SUV, with two adults and two children, was traveling west on Copper, approaching southbound Friant Road, the police reported. The family in the was being checked out by medical personnel for minor injuries but no one was transported to the hospital, the police said.
The driver who police believe to be at fault was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was last reported in stable condition. The accident was reported around 10 a.m.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments