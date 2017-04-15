Two kayakers rescued in Friant

Two kayakers were rescued Saturday in Friant, though few details were available as to why they needed rescuing, Fresno County Fire Capt. Tim Gehret said.
Gehret said the kayakers needed to be rescued before the North Fork Road bridge in Friant. City of Fresno firefighter rescuers assisted in the operation. The call to dispatchers came in just after 4 p.m., he said.
Gehret said he did not know what led to the rescue operation, and did not immediately know the condition of the kayakers.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
