Visalia woman missing, authorities seek public’s help

A 67-year-old Visalia woman is missing and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating her.
Maria Salma Gray was reported missing by family members at 6 p.m. Friday. She may have walked away that morning from her vehicle, which was found near the Kings River in the area of Avenue 146 and Road 38 near Kingsburg.
Gray may have become confused and unable to return to her vehicle, according to a sheriff’s news release.
She is believed to be wearing a turquoise-colored sweater with blue jeans and is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. Gray was living with family outside Dinuba.
Anyone with information can contact Det. C.P. Gezzer, Sgt. J. Torres or Lt. J. Franks at 559-735-1877 or 559-733-6218.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
Comments