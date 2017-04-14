Two Merced County FFA chapters raise $20,000 for Honor Flight

Los Banos and Pacheco high schools FFA students presented Central Valley Honor Flight members with a $20,000 check during a Fresno State baseball game Friday night.
A wooden check was awarded to the group, represented by Korean War veteran John Arambel, who will head to Washington, D.C., April 24 from Fresno.
The high school students put on a fundraising event after an unplanned encounter with the Honor Flight veterans during a recent visit to the nation’s capital. The students were in D.C. during their National Future Farmers of America Convention. In an effort to send more veterans to see their memorials, the students held a pasta dinner in late-Feburary. With the support of Los Banos Ag Boosters, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2487 and American Legion 166, they sold $20,000 worth of $10 tickets.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments