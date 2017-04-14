Fresno man with severe mental health issues missing

Fresno police need help finding Isaias Hernandez Nunez, who is an at-risk man with severe mental health issues and was reported missing Friday.
The 35-year-old man was last seen walking near his residence between Maple and Tulare avenues. Nunez is 5 foot 11 inches, weighs 280 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, black T-shirt, blue jeans and black sandals. Nunez also has a two-inch scar on his right hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
