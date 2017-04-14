Historical Perspective: James Faber, Fresno’s first businessman and merchant
With the demolition of the old Greyhound Bus depot to make way for High Speed Rail station project, a hallowed ground of sorts has been laid bare. It is the spot where James Faber, in April of 1872, put up a tent to make a primitive general store so he could sell goods to Central Pacific rail workers. Fresno Bee photographer John Walker tells Faber’s story.
John WalkerThe Fresno Bee
