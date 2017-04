One person died Friday morning in an apartment fire near north Diana Street and Belmont Avenue.

Fresno firefighters arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. and were still there at 7:45 a.m.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause according to Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

Fresno Fire is on scene of an #apartmentfire at 400 block of N. Diana. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 14, 2017

