Fresno police get offices in Tower District, northeast part of the city

The City Council on Thursday approved lease agreements for the Fresno Police Department to open a pair of small report-writing offices: one in the Tower District in central Fresno, the other on East Shaw Avenue near northeast Fresno’s El Dorado Park neighborhood west of Fresno State.
In the Tower District, the new office will be on Wishon Avenue less than two blocks north of Olive Avenue. The Shaw Avenue site is just west of Sixth Street.
“Both of those offices are going to be highly utilized” by on-duty officers to write their reports rather than returning to their district stations or writing in their cars, Police Chief Jerry Dyer told the council. “We want nothing more than to increase our visibility at both of those locations.”
