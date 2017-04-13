Thunderstorm warning issued for east Fresno and Clovis

A thunderstorm warning was issued at 5 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service for east Fresno and Clovis.
Ominous-looking gray and black clouds filled the sky; some residents reported seeing flashes of lightning. “Heavy rain and small hail will be possible with this storm,” the NWS said in its advisory.
The clouds are part of a low-pressure system that has been moving over the central San Joaquin Valley all day. Rain has fallen over the foothills on the eastern side of the Valley, and snow at the higher elevations.
The forecast calls for the storm to keep heading east through the evening. The overnight low will fall into the 40s, but Friday should be sunny with a high near 70.
Comments