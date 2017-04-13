Local

April 13, 2017 6:20 PM

New deputies, correctional officers sworn in by Sheriff Margaret Mims

Fresno Bee Staff

Eighteen new deputies were sworn in Thursday by Sheriff Margaret Mims during a ceremony held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in downtown Fresno.

Joining them were 23 new correctional officers.

Six people were promoted to the rank of correctional officer IV, two to communications dispatcher specialist, and two to correctional sergeant.

Correctional officer Troy Burks was given the distinguished service award, while Tom January and Bob Recek were named employees of the year.

Enrique Guzman Jr. received an official commendation for valor, and four others were honored with commendations for achievement.

