4 rescued from Kings River – fell off inflatable pool used as raft

A helicopter helped rescue four people, including a 5-year-old, after they fell off an inflatable pool Wednesday while floating in the Kings River with no life jackets.
Fresno County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene when a witness reported hearing screams coming from the river. A man, along with two teen girls and a 5-year-old girl, got their makeshift raft stuck in a tree and fell into the the cold, rapid waters, said Watch Commander Chris Torres. He added that the group had been screaming for help for over an hour before help came. A helicopter equipped with a harness was used to rescue the group.
No other information was available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
