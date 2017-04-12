Local

April 12, 2017 11:40 PM

Nearly 70 Valley nonprofits to receive $3 million grant

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

The Center, a entity of Sierra Health Foundation, will announce Thursday the distribution $3 million dollars to 69 nonprofit organizations through the San Joaquin Valley Health Fund at a ceremony in Stockton.

Funding will support policy and system change efforts that improve health outcomes in the Valley. The funding includes 54 individuals grants, four cluster grants and a category grant. Individuals grants are given to organizations that address issues such as food security, housing, domestic violence and more. Clusters grants will be given to organizations that focus on protecting children from pesticides and immigrant communities with environmental justice and community mobilization struggles.

Focus Forward, an organization that promotes successful outcomes for kids in the Fresno County juvenile justice and foster care systems, and Reading and Beyond, a nonprofit that teaches literacy, are among the many groups that will receive funding.

