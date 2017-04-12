Fresno Mayor Lee Brand to speak at League of Women Voters luncheon

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand will be a key speaker at the Annual Luncheon of the League of Women Voters held at Stone Soup Child Care Programs on Saturday, April 29.
The luncheon will be held inside the community room at 1345 E. Bulldog Lane at noon. Admission is $28 and will include a catered lunch.
Brand will discuss his goals for Fresno and his plan to reach them.
The event will also honor Fresno State’s sports radio voice Paul Loeffler. He will received the Werner Lipton Award for organizing the Central Valley Honor Flights, where veterans were given the chance to visit the Washington D.C. war memorials.
Reservations are mandatory. Those paying by check should send them out by April 20. Checks should be made out to LWVF, 1345 E. Bulldog Lane, Fresno, Calif. 93710.
For more information, call 559-472-3018 or 559-226-5455.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
