Selma plants first Safe Place for at-risk youth

Selma will hold a dedication ceremony Thursday in honor of the city’s first Safe Place site, a youth outreach program for those facing neglect or homelessness.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1800 Sheridan Street, near Valley View Street, at 3 p.m.
Safe Place, which is in partnership with National Safe Place Network and Fresno EOC Sanctuary and Youth Services, has been helping local youth for 20 years.
There are 272 Safe Place sites in Fresno. These sites include Fresno Unified schools, Wal-Mart, Boys and Girls Club, Fresno Area Express and more.
Youth can show up to a Safe Place and they will be transported to the Fresno EOC Sanctuary in downtown Fresno. The sanctuary works to reduce circumstances that increase the chances of youth becoming homeless.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
