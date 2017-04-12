Protesters say Sheriff Mims should stop helping deportation efforts

Protesters gathered Wednesday morning outside the Fresno County Jail to protest Sheriff Margaret Mims’ collaboration with deportation officials.

The Fresno event is on the third day of the “Caravan Against Fear.” On Tuesday, the caravan led a massive protest at the federal detention center in Richmond.

The purpose is to put pressure on legislators to expand sanctuary policies, deny assistance to federal immigration officials, including ICE, and withhold funding for deportations and border wall construction.

Sheriff Margaret Mims said in a statement that while she supports the constitutional right to free of speech and peaceful protest, as the Fresno sheriff “I also believe in the rule of law. Holding criminals accountable supports the rule of law.

“My partnership with ICE in the Fresno County Jail has proven to be an effective process to identify those with criminal records who should be taken into federal custody. We will continue to work together in order to keep everyone in our community safe.”

Mims said she will continue to ask Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform “to make our communities even safer.”

This story will be updated.