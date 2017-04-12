Protest spokesman talks outside Mims' office on ICE deportations
Santos Garcia of the Central Labor Council talks about the demonstration outside Sheriff Margaret Mims' office in downtown Fresno on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, protesting the sheriff's collaboration with ICE in deportations.
John WalkerThe Fresno Bee
