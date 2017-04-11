Police tackle man for jaywalking

A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. This police dashcam video contains language viewers may find offensive.
Sacramento Police Department
Robber caught on video punching store clerk

Crime

Robber caught on video punching store clerk

Surveillance video shows a strong-arm robbery at a Johnny Quik in Madera on April 10, 2017. Madera police are seeking the public's help in finding the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Editor's Choice Videos