A Sacramento officer, attempting to stop a man for jaywalking in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood, was caught on video tackling the man after he refused to obey the officer's commands. This police dashcam video contains language viewers may find offensive.
Sacramento Police Department
More Videos
11:32
Police tackle man for jaywalking
0:12
Robber caught on video punching store clerk
3:12
Fresno hip hop duo responds to police department's R.E.S.P.E.C.T. rap
1:22
Protest spokesman talks outside Mims' office on ICE deportations
0:59
Police seek suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of jeans
0:24
Dogs recover after being stabbed
0:29
Highway 99 overpass knocked down for high speed rail construction
1:52
'Safety Train' event in Fresno promotes rail safety
1:41
Easter Bunny shakes his tail in Fresno cake walk
1:48
Fresno State powwow celebrates its 26th year
2:13
Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air
Surveillance video shows a strong-arm robbery at a Johnny Quik in Madera on April 10, 2017. Madera police are seeking the public's help in finding the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 559-675-4243 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Santos Garcia of the Central Labor Council talks about the demonstration outside Sheriff Margaret Mims' office in downtown Fresno on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, protesting the sheriff's collaboration with ICE in deportations.