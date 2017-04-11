Want a piece of the Pismo Beach Pier? You’re in luck

Pismo Beach is selling planks from the pier as crews are dismantling parts of it to make way for its $8.7 million restoration.
People can purchase planks from the city for about $2.50 per foot, though that varies depending on the number and size of planks purchased, according to a news release from the city.
The city also is creating a number of limited edition “mementos” of the restoration project, including replicas of the tools used in the groundbreaking ceremony and mounted on a pier plank, plaques and acrylic coasters.
The pier closed in early March for the restoration and is expected to remain closed for the next two years.
For more information, visit www.pismobeach.org or contact the city’s engineering division at 805-773-4656.
