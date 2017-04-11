Sierra Tel internet goes dark, affecting many in Mountain Area

Long lines formed outside the Sierra Tel offices in Oakhurst and Mariposa for hours Tuesday after a possible software defect knocked out the internet service of residential customers across the Mountain Area.
An official company statement, including details on how many customers were affected or what was the cause, was not available early Tuesday afternoon. Many remained without internet at that time, including dozens who stood in line outside Sierra Tel’s Oakhurst office with their modems in hand.
Cindy Huber, the company’s president, said an update would be provided later Tuesday as staff assessed the outage.
Some customers said they were told a new software update was incompatible with their modems - devices that enable transmission of data over telephone or cable lines. When they called the Sierra Tel offices, some said they were placed in a queue that kept them on the phone for hours until they were told they needed to go to the office to receive a replacement modem.
“How could they not have live tested the software first,” asked John Stacy, a consultant who works from his home in Yosemite Lakes Park. “I rely on my internet for work and telecommunication, and I’ve had to spend three to four hours here with nothing really explained. I’m definitely going to reconsider how I get my internet service.”
Stacy said his modem, a ZyXEL P-660HN-51, was a model hit by the software failure. It appeared Sierra Tel ran out of replacement modems Tuesday afternoon, forcing customers to leave their devices at the office to be fixed as soon as was possible.
Michelle Bradford, an Oakhurst Realtor, said losing internet was simply a part of life.
“It’s not a life or death situation,” Bradford said. “If it was a major tragedy, that would be pretty bad, but this is just internet and life is going to go on once it gets fixed.”
Bradford said she had to leave her modem at Sierra Tel, and she was told she’d be called in a day or two when the device is fixed.
This story will be updated.
