Workers knock down portion of Clinton overpass at Highway 99

The Clinton overpass crossing southbound Highway 99 was knocked down Monday night as part of construction clearing the way for the High Speed Rail project.

The overpass will be rebuilt as part of the realignment of the highway for the rail project. According to the California Department of Transportation, the overpass will be closed for an estimated six months. Highway 99 was closed overnight and rerouted as part of the demolition. More overnight closures are planned this week when the segment of the overpass crossing over northbound lanes of the highway are knocked down.

Motorists that normally travel the overpass are being routed to the north at Ashlan Avenue or south at McKinley Avenue. Caltrrans spokesman Cory Burkarth said that during the closure, a free shuttle is available to pedestrians and others who normally use the overpass. This shuttle is initially scheduled to operate every day of the week, including holidays, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Ridership will be monitored and tracked, and adjustments may be made to the schedule. Any changes will be publicly announced.

For information about detour routes and bus schedules, go to Caltrans’ online project map. Printed copies are also available free at the Caltrans District 6 office, 1352 W. Olive Ave. in Fresno.

Read more here: http://www.fresnobee.com/news/local/high-speed-rail/article142935844.html#storylink=cpy