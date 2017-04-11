CHP: Motorcycle driver stuck under vehicle in central Fresno accident

A motorcycle driver is recovering in the hospital after becoming stuck under a car following an accident in central Fresno.
California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Brownfield said a motorcycle driver hit a white van at Ashlan and Palm avenues just after 5 p.m. The rider was thrown from his motorcyle and ended up under another vehicle, and the white van left the scene.
Brownfield said the 2016 Yamaha motorcycle driver was going east on Ashlan Avenue as a white van was driving west on the same street and about to make a turn onto southbound Palm Avenue.
The light was turning yellow, Brownfield said, and the driver of the motorcycle was trying to continue a straight path when the white van made a left turn and hit the motorcycle.
“The victim was completely ejected from the motorcycle,” Brownfield said.
A Nissan Sentra in the same area did not continue as the victim laid stuck under that vehicle. Several witnesses helped get the victim out, Brownfield said.
The victim’s identity was not released but the motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and is expected to survive.
The driver of the white van fled the scene south on Palm Avenue. There is no official description of the van, but Brownfield said witnesses saw that the license plate starts with the letters H and I.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments