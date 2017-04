“Safety Train” event promotes rail safety

In a joint effort by the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, BNSF Railway, Amtrak and California Operation Lifesaver, the media event promoted raised awareness and education targeting the Fresno community about rail safety. Local law enforcement were positioned along the route through Fresno, issuing citations to motorists and pedestrians violating laws concerning rail traffic and safety. Fresno Police officer Michael Reid talks about the importance of the event.