One hundred fifty children got to dance with the Easter Bunny and also enjoy crafts, games, and face painting at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Fresno. San Joaquin Memorial High School students helped give away Easter baskets and a bag lunch to the pre-selected families.
Silvia FloresThe Fresno Bee
More Videos
1:41
Easter Bunny shakes his tail in Fresno cake walk
1:48
Fresno State powwow celebrates its 26th year
2:13
Asthma sufferer's quality of life affected by Valley air
0:23
Traffic on flooded Palm Avenue at Clinton Avenue
0:36
B-17 Flying Fortress soars again over Fresno
3:28
High speed rail construction update for March 2017
1:01
Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child
0:33
Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect
3:24
We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says
2:42
Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service
1:34
What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?
1:30
Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology