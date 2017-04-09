Local

April 09, 2017 1:02 AM

Coroner’s Office seeks relatives of man who died in Visalia

By Ashleigh Panoo

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding relatives of a man who was found dead in his Visalia home on April 4.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of North Vista Drive on April 4 and found Frank Edward Fetzer, 70, had died inside. The death was considered natural and Fetzer had no evidence of trauma, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information on living relatives of Fetzer is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-687-7004 or to call or text anonymously at 559-725-4194.

