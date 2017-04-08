Man burned in Fresno house fire trying to rescue cats

A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries after re-entering his burning house Saturday in Fresno. He was trying to save his cats, said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.
Two of the three cats were found safe, but the location of the third cat was unknown, Cope said.
The fire began in the bathroom at a home in the 5700 block of North Tamera Street around 3:30 p.m. after candles were left burning, Cope said.
The man smelled smoke and got out when he saw the fire. Cope said he went back in to try and save his three cats, burning his hair and causing a cut to his eye when he fell.
The man was evaluated but didn’t seek treatment from emergency medical providers, Cope said.
Fire damaged two rooms in the home and there is smoke damage throughout, Cope said.
