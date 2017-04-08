Local

April 08, 2017 7:26 PM

Workshops aim to increase Tulare County organ, tissue donors

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Kaweah Delta Health Care District is trying to increase the number of organ and tissue donors in Tulare County and has partnered with Donor Network West to do so.

The Visalia hospital system will hold two events that will help the community learn more about becoming donors and how to prepare to donate in advance in case they become unable to communicate.

The first event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Visalia Medical Clinic, 5400 W. Hillsdale Ave. The final event will be April 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaweah Delta Medical Center, 400 W. Mineral King. Ave.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can register at DonorNetworkWest.org or at a Department of Motor Vehicles field office.

April is Donor Awareness Month.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

