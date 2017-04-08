Easter Bunny makes an early stop in Fresno

Angela Alva-Yepez, 5, of Fresno, looks up to the Easter Bunny while having her photo taken at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in downtown Fresno. Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8 with a cake walk, egg walk, arts and crafts, prizes, face painting, lunch, Easter baskets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.
SILVIA FLORES
Gregorio Martinez-Jimenez, 5, of Fresno, poses with the Easter Bunny mask he created at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in downtown Fresno. Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8 with a cake walk, egg walk, arts and crafts, prizes, face painting, lunch, Easter baskets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.
Leilani Diaz, 9, left, of Fresno, receives an Easter basket and toys from Catholic Charities employee Maria Nemesio, at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in downtown Fresno. Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8 with a cake walk, egg walk, arts and crafts, prizes, face painting, lunch, Easter baskets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.
Families receive bagged lunches at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in downtown Fresno. Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8 with a cake walk, egg walk, arts and crafts, prizes, face painting, lunch, Easter baskets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.
Ruby Gomez, 8, front, of Fresno, competes in an Egg Walk game with San Joaquin Memorial freshman Mac Delena, 15, left, and Tyler Davis, 14, at the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday, April 8, 2017, in downtown Fresno. Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8 with a cake walk, egg walk, arts and crafts, prizes, face painting, lunch, Easter baskets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.
