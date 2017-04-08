Local

April 08, 2017 5:05 PM

Easter Bunny makes an early stop in Fresno

Fresno Bee Staff

The Easter Bunny brought a party to the Catholic Charities Easter Basket Giveaway on Saturday in downtown Fresno. There was face-painting, an egg walk competition, arts and crafts, and of course, Easter baskets

Catholic Charities partnered with the Junior Ministers of Presence, a service group of students from San Joaquin Memorial High School, to help bring the Easter spirit to 150 children up to age 8.

Easter Baskets were pre-assembled by students from St. Helen’s Catholic Primary School with items provided by the Ministers of Presence Guild.

