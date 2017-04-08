Funeral services for Judge Armando Rodríguez set

Funeral services for Armando Rodríguez, a retired Fresno County Superior Court judge who died April 5, are set for April 19-21.
Judge Rodríguez died at age 87 of pancreatic cancer. He was the son of Mexican immigrants and later became one of the most influential Latinos in the San Joaquin Valley.
A rosary is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 355 E. Champlain Drive. Mass for Judge Rodríguez will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at the same location.
Burial for Judge Rodríguez is set for 11 a.m. April 21 at Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N. Teilman Ave. He will be laid to rest next to his late wife, Betty.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments